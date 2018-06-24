Man injured after bicycle accident involving a motorcycle on the the Broadway Bridge

A 47-year-old man suffered a head injury and road rash following a bicycle accident on the Broadway Bridge.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, the cyclist held on to his friend’s motorcycle as they were travelling on the Broadway Bridge.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck by vehicle hospitalized in Saskatoon

The cyclist lost control as he built momentum and struck the bridge deck. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the matter is still under investigation and charges are pending.