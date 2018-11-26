Choosing motorbikes over medicine leads to world championship for Calgary man

When some people think of a Calgarian named Bret Hart being a champion, they probably picture a man in the wrestling ring.

But now the city’s also got a Brett Hart who’s a world champion in a much different field.

This time it’s a Brett with two Ts who’s recently been crowned the top mechanic at an international competition in Japan.

“It’s kind of like an Olympics for motorcycle mechanics,” Hart said. “And this is the first time that Canada has come out on top.”

Hart beat out mechanics from 18 other countries to win the title at a competition held at the world headquarters of the Yamaha Motor Company.

It’s quite a triumph for someone who’d originally set out to become a doctor.

“I was always big into science in school,” Hart said. “For most of my life growing up, that was the plan: I was going to go into medical school. And then I decided to do something that I really love.”

Hart put in months of preparation training for the event in Japan.

“A lot of book work, reading manuals, practising on bikes,” Hart said.

Hart’s a veteran mechanic at Blackfoot Motorsports in Calgary where his colleagues say his world championship is well-deserved.

“It was hard work and he’s naturally talented,” mechanic Jamie Platt said. “We’re really proud of him.”