Calgary woman was clocked doing 224 km/h on her motorcycle: RCMP

RCMP say a 26-year-old Calgary woman was caught driving 134 km/h over the posted speed limit on a rural highway Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said the woman was travelling southbound on her motorcycle on Highway 762.

According to their radar, they said, she was driving 224 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

RCMP said they were conducting high-visibility rural patrols as part of a Foothills County Enforcement Policing Agreement and that an officer spotted the woman and eventually pulled her over.

The Calgary woman has been ordered to appear in Turner Valley court next month.

