Chin Lakes focus of RCMP, search and rescue operation

Search and rescue personnel were at Chin Park, south of Taber, Alta., on Wednesday at the request of RCMP.

The South Eastern Search and Rescue Association was called in to help, using its boat on Chin Lakes as part of the operation.

A campground employee at Chin Park told Global News he contacted authorities at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after spotting what he said looked like a human head on the water, but when he rushed to the shoreline, he said it disappeared.

READ MORE: Search-and-rescue teams issue safety warning after kids rescued in Coquitlam backcountry

RCMP said they took boats out on Wednesday before search and rescue arrived but only found a piece of black-and-white plastic with frayed ends.

An officer said a sweep of the lake with sonar and cameras found nothing else.

Police said there are no reports of any missing persons in the area.

The search and rescue operation is expected to wrap up Wednesday evening.

More to come…