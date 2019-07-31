Edmonton principal identified as man killed in Sicamous Creek fall

Dave Kowalchuk, an Edmonton public school principal, was the man who died after falling from the edge of a gorge near the Sicamous Creek Falls, Global News has learned.

On its website, Caernarvon School lists Dave Kowalchuk as principal. He lived in Sherwood Park.

In a statement, the superintendent of Edmonton Public Schools said:

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of Dave Kowalchuk as they work through this terrible tragedy,” Darrel Robertson.

“Dave will be remembered by all of us at Edmonton Public Schools as a passionate educator and leader who brought a love of learning to school each and every day.

“He will be deeply missed by every student and staff member who had the pleasure to work alongside him.”

Sicamous RCMP said the 53-year-old hiker ventured off of the marked trail and fell on Monday at around 12 p.m.

The entire Sicamous Creek Trail system was closed while the area is assessed and the investigation continues.

Members with Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery of the body, due to the steep, rugged terrain.

“This investigation is ongoing but at this time it appears this is a tragic accident,” Sgt. Murray McNeil said on Tuesday.

Kowalchuk’s death is the second time in three months that someone has suffered a fatal fall from the area above the waterfall.

— With files from Shelby Thom, Global News

