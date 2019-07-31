Crime
July 31, 2019 1:22 pm

Woman dies following fatal apartment fire in Bradford: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

At about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel responded to a fire at a ground-floor apartment on Centre Street in Bradford.

A 72-year-old woman has died following a fatal apartment fire in Bradford that took place Tuesday evening, police say.

At about 8:15 p.m., South Simcoe police officers, Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire and Emergency Services, and Simcoe County paramedics responded to a fire at a ground-floor apartment on Centre Street.

A woman found inside was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police say, and was subsequently taken to a Toronto trauma centre where she died as a result of her injuries.

An investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal attended the scene to assist with the investigation, police add.

According to officers, the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Police say the name of the victim isn’t being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

