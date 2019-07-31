Woman dies following fatal apartment fire in Bradford: police

A 72-year-old woman has died following a fatal apartment fire in Bradford that took place Tuesday evening, police say.

At about 8:15 p.m., South Simcoe police officers, Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire and Emergency Services, and Simcoe County paramedics responded to a fire at a ground-floor apartment on Centre Street.

READ MORE: 42-year-old man charged with impaired driving in Innisfil, police say

A woman found inside was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police say, and was subsequently taken to a Toronto trauma centre where she died as a result of her injuries.

An investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal attended the scene to assist with the investigation, police add.

READ MORE: OPP investigating serious collision involving 4 vehicles in Alliston, Ont.

According to officers, the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Police say the name of the victim isn’t being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Great work by @BWG_Fire staff at tonight’s fire on Centre Street. Thanks to @SouthSimcoePS , @simcoecountyPS and @Barrie_Fire Communications for there assistance. Appreciate your commitment to the residents of @TownofBWG . 👍 — BWG Fire (@BWG_Fire) July 31, 2019