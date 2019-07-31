Wasaga Beach man charged with child pornography possession

A 61-year-old Wasaga Beach man has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession after a five-month-long investigation relating to the possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the OPP.

On Tuesday, police say officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Wasaga Beach.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Urquhart, who was charged with three counts of child pornography possession.

According to police, multiple electronic devices were also seized for further examination.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding internet child exploitation can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.