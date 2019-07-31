47-year-old man charged with child pornography possession in Tiny Township

A 47-year-old Tiny Township man has been charged with child pornography possession after a four-month investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, OPP say.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Tiny Township on Tuesday, police say, and the investigation resulted in the arrest of Richard Degenaar.

READ MORE: Police searching for 2 suspects after alleged theft from Hudson’s Bay in Barrie

Degenaar was charged with two counts of child pornography possession, police add.

According to the OPP, multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination.

READ MORE: Barrie Police Service launches key holder registry for local businesses

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding internet child exploitation can contact police or Crime Stoppers.