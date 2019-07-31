47-year-old man charged with child pornography possession in Tiny Township
A 47-year-old Tiny Township man has been charged with child pornography possession after a four-month investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, OPP say.
Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Tiny Township on Tuesday, police say, and the investigation resulted in the arrest of Richard Degenaar.
Degenaar was charged with two counts of child pornography possession, police add.
According to the OPP, multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding internet child exploitation can contact police or Crime Stoppers.
