July 31, 2019 11:58 am

Police searching for 2 suspects after alleged theft from Hudson’s Bay in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie police say officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at Hudson's Bay in Barrie on July 25.

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole numerous items from a Hudson’s Bay store in Barrie on Thursday, July 25.

At about 6:52 p.m., police say officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at 465 Bayfield St.

Before officers arrived, police say they were informed that a man and woman had exited the store with numerous items and were headed toward Livingstone Street.

Police believe the suspects left the area in a taxi that was headed toward St. Vincent Street.

According to police, video surveillance shows the suspects in the men’s sports section of the store, where they selected a large number of clothes and then allegedly left the store without paying.

The first suspect is described as a man with short black hair who was wearing a black T-shirt, police say.

The second suspect is described as a five-foot-four woman with dyed blond hair that’s shaved on the right side of her head.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Thompson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2707, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

