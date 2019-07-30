42-year-old man charged with impaired driving in Innisfil, police say

A 42-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he was stopped by police at a RIDE check in Innisfil on Saturday, South Simcoe officers say.

At around 12:45 a.m., police say they detected the smell of alcohol from a vehicle that was stopped at Webster Boulevard and Forest Street.

After a fail was registered on a roadside screening device, officers say the driver was arrested and transported to the police station.

His breath test resulted in readings over the legal limit and he was charged with impaired driving, police say.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

