Canada election: Labrador

Voters in Labrador elected Yvonne Jones of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Jones serves as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs and internal trade.

This region has been a stalwart Liberal stronghold, electing just two candidates from right-wing parties since 1949.

Candidates

Liberal: Yvonne Jones (Incumbent)

Conservative: Larry Flemming

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

Geography

The riding consists of all of Labrador and was the only riding in the province that did not have a boundary adjustment for the 2015 federal election.

History

But in 2013, Penashue resigned amid questions about his election spending. He attempted to be re-elected in a byelection later that year, but voters went back to their Liberal ways, electing Yvonne Jones over Penashue by 15.6 per cent.