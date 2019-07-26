Surrey RCMP release picture of sexual assault suspect in hopes of identifying him
Surrey RCMP are hoping the public will recognize an alleged sexual assault suspect seen in a photo released Friday.
Police say the victim was gardening in her front yard in the 6100 block of 138 Street in Newton on July 16 at around 9 p.m.
According to the complaint, a stranger pulled his white Jaguar sedan into her driveway and asked the woman for directions.
After a brief conversation, police say the man allegedly groped the woman before getting back into his car and driving away.
The picture, taken from security video on the property, shows a man appearing to exit a white car that matches the police description.
The suspect is described as a South Asian man who is approximately 30 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a headscarf, a grey shirt and black shorts.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information helpful to the investigation to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
