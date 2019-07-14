Police investigating alleged sex assault of 16-year-old girl on Victoria’s Galloping Goose Trail

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating reports of a sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl on a popular walking and cycling trail last week.

According to the West Shore RCMP, the girl was walking along the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford around 1 p.m. on July 9 near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road.

Police said the girl was approached by a man who asked for directions.

When the girl gave him directions, the man shook her hand — then pulled her close, before giving her a kiss on the neck, police said.

Investigators say the girl pushed the man away, after which he thanked her and left the area.

Police are now looking for a man described as South Asian with an accent and is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, and, at the time of the incident, was wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark jeans and a dark t-shirt.

Police said the man also had a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.