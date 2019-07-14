Crime
July 14, 2019 2:53 pm

Police investigating alleged sex assault of 16-year-old girl on Victoria’s Galloping Goose Trail

By Online Journalist  Global News

The popular Galloping Goose Trail near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road.

Google Street View
A A

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating reports of a sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl on a popular walking and cycling trail last week.

According to the West Shore RCMP, the girl was walking along the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford around 1 p.m. on July 9 near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road.

READ MORE: Police investigating pair of Victoria-area sex assaults

Police said the girl was approached by a man who asked for directions.

Story continues below

When the girl gave him directions, the man shook her hand — then pulled her close, before giving her a kiss on the neck, police said.

Investigators say the girl pushed the man away, after which he thanked her and left the area.

READ MORE: Suspect in violent Saanich sex assault worked at Victoria child care centre

Police are now looking for a man described as South Asian with an accent and is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, and, at the time of the incident, was wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark jeans and a dark t-shirt.

Police said the man also had a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Galloping Goose
galloping goose sex assault
RCMP sex assault
Sexual Assault
Victoria
Victoria sex assault
Victoria sexual assault
West Shore RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.