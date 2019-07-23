surrey sex assault
July 23, 2019 8:11 pm

Surrey RCMP release sketches of sexual assault suspect

By Online Journalist  Global News

Two sketches of the same sex assault suspect based on different witness descriptions.

Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP have released two composite sketches of a sexual assault suspect.

The assault is alleged to have happened on July 9 around noon at the Newton Athletic Park.

According to police, a woman was walking through the park when a man grabbed her from behind.

The woman was able to break free and the suspect fled, police said.

Despite increased patrols in the area and use of the RCMP dog squad, responding officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators have now released two sketches of the same man based on descriptions from separate witnesses.

Police describe the suspect as South Asian and in his mid ’20s, and five-foot-eight with dark facial hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, black Jordan slippers and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

