Surrey RCMP seeking witnesses after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Newton

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an alleged sex assault in Newton last month.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 22, when a woman was allegedly grabbed from behind by a man as she was walking through West Newton Community Park.

Police say the man threatened her and demanded sexual acts.

She was able to break free and escape without being physically hurt.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, who is described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s.

Police say he is about five-foot-seven with a chubby face and a small beard. The suspect was wearing a woolen hat and a dark jacket at the time of the alleged assault.

RCMP say they believe there were other people in the park at the time of the alleged assault and are looking to speak with any witnesses.