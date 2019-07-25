Traffic
July 25, 2019 7:46 am
Updated: July 25, 2019 7:59 am

Bancroft OPP investigating crash involving 3 motorcycles

By Production Assistant  Global News

Officers with the OPP's Bancroft detachment are investigating the crash, which took place on County Road 620.

Ontario Provincial Police
Bancroft OPP are investigating after a crash involving three motorcycles sent three people to hospital early Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were notified of the collision at around 12:45 p.m. OPP, along with paramedic and fire services, responded to the crash site on County Road 620.

According to police, four motorcycles were travelling together when the first rider lost control, causing the next two to lose control as well, resulting in a collision.

A 40-year-old man from Fort Erie and a 21-year-old man from Port Colborne were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say the third driver, a 40-year-old man from Port Colborne, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as well but was flown by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma hospital.

One lane on the highway was closed for a few hours, while one lane remained open for traffic as police investigated.

According to the OPP, the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.

