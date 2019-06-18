Traffic
June 18, 2019 11:07 am

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash west of Bancroft

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 118 in the Bancroft area on Monday.

Bancroft OPP say that around 4 p.m., officers were called to the crash on Highway 118, north of Thunderbird Drive in the municipality of Highlands East, about 25 kilometres west of Bancroft.

Emergency responders located a motorcycle, which was destroyed by fire.

OPP say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims were initially taken to North Hastings Hospital in Bancroft. The driver was then airlifted to another unnamed hospital by Ornge air ambulance.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

