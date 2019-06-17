ATVer seriously injured in crash in Ganaraska Forest: Durham police

A man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following an ATV crash in the Ganaraska Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Durham police say around 12:30 p.m., emergency services were called to the Ganaraska Forest for reports of an ATV crash.

Police say a 53-year-old man was operating an ATV with family members in the forest when he lost control and rolled the machine. Police say the driver suffered multiple, serious injuries when the ATV landed on him.

The incident occurred about two kilometres north of Concession Road 8 and west of Carscadden Road, about 20 kilometres north of Clarington of Highway 115.

Emergency services located the man and transported him to a nearby field, where an air ambulance arrived and transported him to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

