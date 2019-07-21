Peterborough County OPP probe fatal motorcycle collision on County Road 507

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle collision on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes, about 3 kilometres north of County Road 36.

The body of a male was discovered in the ditch along the highway, OPP said.

Police believe the accident occurred between 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

On Monday morning, OPP identified the victim as David Rusk, 52, of Peterborough.

The deceased was transported to The Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

They are appealing to anyone with information about the accident to contact Const. Paul Gilligan at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

