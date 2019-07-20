Canada
July 20, 2019 11:51 pm

Woman, 63, dead after skydiving incident in eastern Ontario: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

Provincial police say a woman has died after a skydiving incident in eastern Ontario.

Investigators say they were called to the scene of the incident near Gananoque, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Calgary skydiver killed after crashing into California home during wingsuit competition

They say a 63-year-old woman from Ennismore, Ont., died at the scene.

Paramedics took a 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ont., to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released their names.

Provincial police say they’ll continue to investigate the incident and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ennismore Woman
fatal skydiving accident
Gananoque
Ontario Provincial Police
Ontario Skydiving
OPP
Skydiving
Skydiving Accident
skydiving Gananoque

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.