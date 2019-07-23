Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp awarded $2.3-million per season by arbitrator

An independent arbitrator has released their decision on the contract of Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp.

Following Sunday’s hearing in Toronto, an arbitrator has awarded the restricted free agent a two-year contract worth $2.28 million per season.

Copp, 25, played the last four seasons for the Jets. He scored a career high 11 goals, and added 14 assists in 69 games last season. He earned $1.1 million in the final year of his two-year contract last season.

Last week Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said Copp had requested a one-year deal for $2.9 million from the arbitrator. The Jets, meanwhile, countered with a two-year contract worth $1.5 million per season.

Copp will be a restricted free agent at the end of the contact.

The Jets still have three more restricted free agents with Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor, and Eric Comrie still needing new contracts.

