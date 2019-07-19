New York Rangers sign Jacob Trouba to long-term, $56 million deal

The New York Rangers have done what the Winnipeg Jets couldn’t do, and that’s sign defenceman Jacob Trouba to a long-term contract.

The Rangers announced they’ve inked Trouba, a restricted free agent, to a mammoth seven-year contract worth $56 million.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman Jacob Trouba. pic.twitter.com/dPbd5caoeR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 19, 2019

With the new deal, Trouba and the Rangers avoid salary arbitration. The two sides were set for an arbitration hearing on July 25 in Toronto. Trouba made $5.5 million last season with the Jets after an arbitrator awarded him a one-year contract.

Trouba, 25, spent the last six seasons with the Jets. He had eight goals and 42 assists in 82 games last season. When it became clear the Jets couldn’t sign Trouba to a long-term deal, he was traded to the Rangers for defenceman Neal Pionk, and a first round draft pick.

The Jets selected Trouba with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.

