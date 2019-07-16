Sports
July 16, 2019 10:51 am

Nogier signs with Jets

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Nelson Nogier to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of US$700,000.

Nogier, 23, played one game for the Jets in 2018-19 and suited up for 74 with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, picking up one goal and eight assists.

The Saskatoon native has played in 10 games with Winnipeg and 147 with Manitoba during his career.

The Jets picked Nogier in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 2014 NHL draft.

????

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hockey
Jets
Jets hockey
National Hockey League
NHL
Winnipeg hockey
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.