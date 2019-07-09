Salary arbitration dates set for Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp & Neal Pionk

Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp and defenceman Neal Pionk will argue their case for a big raise later this month.

The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the dates for salary arbitration hearings for the 38 eligible restricted free agents on Tuesday. Copp will have his hearing first, as both he and the Jets will go in front of an arbitrator on July 21. Pionk will plead his case three days later on July 24.

Former Jet Jacob Trouba will go in front of an arbitrator on July 25 with the New York Rangers, while Brandon’s Joel Edmundson of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues will have his day in court on Aug. 3.

Players and teams are still free to negotiate new contracts prior to the arbitration hearing.

The Jets had five players file for salary arbitration last season, but only Trouba’s case made it to a hearing. Marko Dano, Connor Hellebuyck, Brandon Tanev, and Adam Lowry all settled on new contracts with the Jets before it reached arbitration. Trouba was awarded a one-year, $5.5 million contract by an arbitrator.

All the hearings are held in Toronto. The arbitrator must render his decision within 48 hours of the hearing.

NHL teams also have the option of walking away from the arbitrator’s award which would make the player an unrestricted free agent.