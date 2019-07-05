Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp and Neal Pionk elect salary arbitration
Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp and defenceman Neal Pionk both filed for salary arbitration ahead of Friday’s deadline.
The National Hockey League Players’ Association released the names of the 40 restricted free agents who elected for salary arbitration. Only two of the three Jets who were eligible filed for arbitration. Goalie Eric Comrie was not among the players who chose to go to arbitration, but the Jets could still choose to send Comrie to an arbitrator through the process known as club election. Comrie just received a qualifying offer from the Jets.
Copp, 24, will be seeking a raise from the $1.1 million he earned last season in the final year of his contract. He had a career-high 11 goals with 14 assists in 69 games last season.
Pionk, 23, was just acquired in the trade for Jacob Trouba. He made $925,000 last season with the New York Rangers. He scored six goals and added 20 assists in 73 games.
Both Copp and Pionk are still free to negotiate new contracts with the Jets if they can come to terms on a new deal before the hearings.
Trouba, former Jet Joel Armia, and Brandon’s Joel Edmundson also chose to go the route of arbitration.
Salary arbitration hearings will be held in Toronto from July 20 to August 4.
Elect Salary Arbitration
Anaheim Ducks
Chase De Leo
Boston Bruins
Danton Heinen
Buffalo Sabres
Remi Elie
Jake McCabe
Evan Rodrigues
Linus Ullmark
Calgary Flames
Sam Bennett
Ryan Lomberg
David Rittich
Rinat Valiev
Carolina Hurricanes
Anton Forsberg
Brock McGinn
Colorado Avalanche
J.T. Compher
Sheldon Dries
Ryan Graves
Dallas Stars
Jason Dickinson
Florida Panthers
MacKenzie Weegar
Los Angeles Kings
Alex Iafallo
Montreal Canadiens
Joel Armia
Charles Hudon
Artturi Lehkonen
Nashville Predators
Rocco Grimaldi
Colton Sissons
New Jersey Devils
Will Butcher
Connor Carrick
Mirco Mueller
New York Rangers
Pavel Buchnevich
Jacob Trouba
Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton
Pittsburgh Penguins
Zach Aston-Reese
St. Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington
Joel Edmundson
Zach Sanford
Oskar Sundqvist
Tampa Bay Lightning
Cedric Paquette (signed after filing)
Vegas Golden Knights
Malcolm Subban
Washington Capitals
Christian Djoos
Chandler Stephenson
Winnipeg Jets
Andrew Copp
Neal Pionk
