Manitoba Moose sign 7 players to American Hockey League contracts

The Winnipeg Jets stayed out of the free agent fray on Wednesday, but their top affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced they’ve signed seven players to AHL contracts.

Four of the seven players suited up for the Moose last season, with forwards Alexis D’Aoust, Kristian Reichel, and Cole Maier, along with defenceman Jimmy Oligny all set to return in the fall.

The club also signed forward Bobby Lynch and blueliners Graeme Craig, and Hayden Shaw.

D’Aoust, 23, posted seven goals and five assists in 42 games with the Moose last season. He had another 15 points in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen. Last season was his first with the Moose after he appeared in 57 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in his rookie season.

Oligny, 26, played in 32 games with the Moose after he was acquired in a trade that brought him from the Chicago Wolves. He recorded two goals and eight assists while patrolling the Moose blueline.

Reichel, 21, is coming off his first year as a professional. The Czech Republic product had two goals and eight assists in 55 games as a rookie.

Maier, 24, appeared in just three games with the Moose after the conclusion of the college hockey season where he was playing with Union College.

Shaw and Craig also just finished their university careers. Shaw was at the University of North Dakota, while Craig played the last three years at the University of Alberta.

Lynch, 21, was previously with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks where he had 21 goals and 32 assists in 61 games last season.

Lynch, Maier, and Shaw all skated at the Jets Development Camp last week.