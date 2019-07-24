Crime
Sydney man, woman charged following alleged robbery of close to $5,000 cash

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people in Sydney following an alleged robbery.

A Sydney man and woman will appear in provincial court on Tuesday to face charges following an alleged robbery that took place over the weekend.

Cape Breton Regional Police say officers were called to Falmouth Street on Sunday afternoon, where an 81-year-old man reported that two people had robbed him of his wallet.

The wallet reportedly contained an amount close to $5,000, and after a short interaction outside the man’s vehicle, police say the suspects ran away.

Officers on patrol in the area quickly found two people walking on Townsend Street that matched a description given by the alleged victim, police say.

Police reportedly found a wallet and cash in their possession and placed both under arrest. The man’s money was recovered, according to police.

Craig Gordon Wall and Tryah Mariel Nicholas are charged with robbery with violence.

They were remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Facility on Monday evening until their appearance in court.

