Crime
July 22, 2019 4:35 pm

Peterborough woman accused of stealing electronics, jewelry from home

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police have arrested a woman for break and enter on the weekend.

Global News
A A

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged following a weekend residential break-in.

Peterborough Police Service say sometime between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, a person broke into a Edinburgh Street residence through an insecure window. Once inside, the person allegedly stole items including a PlayStation 4 gaming system and numerous games, a laptop computer and charger, and jewelry.

READ MORE: Peterborough man arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat

Through the investigation, a suspect was identified. Police say the suspect and the victim know each other.

On Sunday, officers located the suspect at a residence where she was placed under arrest.

Rachel Lynn McEwen, 23, of Denne Crescent, Peterborough, is charged with break and enter.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

WATCH: Video shows nun being robbed of necklace in Markham distraction theft

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Edinburgh Street
Peterborough Police Service
residential break-and-enter
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.