Peterborough woman accused of stealing electronics, jewelry from home
A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged following a weekend residential break-in.
Peterborough Police Service say sometime between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, a person broke into a Edinburgh Street residence through an insecure window. Once inside, the person allegedly stole items including a PlayStation 4 gaming system and numerous games, a laptop computer and charger, and jewelry.
Through the investigation, a suspect was identified. Police say the suspect and the victim know each other.
On Sunday, officers located the suspect at a residence where she was placed under arrest.
Rachel Lynn McEwen, 23, of Denne Crescent, Peterborough, is charged with break and enter.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.
