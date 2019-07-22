Peterborough man arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following an incident at a multi-unit residence on Hunter Street East on Sunday.
The Peterborough Police Service says that around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the residence following reports of an assault.
READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of assault with baseball bat — police
Police said officers were informed that one man had allegedly struck another man with a wooden baseball bat. The two people are known to each other, police added.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested one man.
Kevin Francis Dwyer, 49, of Hunter Street East, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Monday, police said.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.