Crime
July 22, 2019 12:48 pm

Peterborough man arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police say the two men were known to one another.

Global Peterborough
A A

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following an incident at a multi-unit residence on Hunter Street East on Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says that around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the residence following reports of an assault.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of assault with baseball bat — police

Police said officers were informed that one man had allegedly struck another man with a wooden baseball bat. The two people are known to each other, police added.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested one man.

Kevin Francis Dwyer, 49, of Hunter Street East, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Monday, police said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault with a baseball bat
assault with a weapon
Baseball Bat
Crime
hunter street east
Peterborough
Peterborough crime
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.