Crime
July 23, 2019 9:56 am
Updated: July 23, 2019 9:59 am

Police investigating alleged theft of construction materials from Lindsay building supply store

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes police are investigating after an alleged theft took place at a local building supply store over the weekend.

Global Peterborough / File
Police in Lindsay are investigating the alleged theft of $6,000 worth of construction materials on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a suspect cut open a fence surrounding the compound of a building supply business and allegedly backed a trailer into the opening. The suspect allegedly stole items, including 60 rolls of Ice and Water Shield roof protector, 20 pressure-treated four-by-four posts and 40 pressure-treated deck boards, each measuring 16 feet, police say.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between noon on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

