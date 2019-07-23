Police investigating alleged theft of construction materials from Lindsay building supply store

Police in Lindsay are investigating the alleged theft of $6,000 worth of construction materials on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a suspect cut open a fence surrounding the compound of a building supply business and allegedly backed a trailer into the opening. The suspect allegedly stole items, including 60 rolls of Ice and Water Shield roof protector, 20 pressure-treated four-by-four posts and 40 pressure-treated deck boards, each measuring 16 feet, police say.

READ MORE: Lindsay man arrested in public park charged with indecent exposure

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between noon on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

WATCH: Construction of Peterborough’s first roundabout soon underway