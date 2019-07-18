Calgary’s Boogie’s Burgers celebrates 50th anniversary with block party
Boogie’s Burgers is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the sale of $1.20 cheeseburgers at a weekend block party.
The party at the Renfrew Boogie’s Burgers location on Edmonton Trail N.E. will include a special edition beer from Wild Rose Brewery, performances by a DJ and activities like lawn games and a dunk tank.
In addition, cheeseburgers will be sold for the price they were back in 1969 when Boogie’s Burgers started selling them.
“As born and bred Calgarians, it has been an absolute privilege for Noel and I to be a part of such an iconic spot,” co-owner Kipp Teghtmeyer said in a news release.
“We hope that we can continue to carry on the legacy that Fay and Sam started 50 years ago in 1969, and that Boogie’s will always be recognized as a proud member of the local community.”
The birthday block party bash will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.
Alrighty folks, it’s time to boogie down with the gang at our 50th anniversary block party! Boogie’s has been crankin’ out burgers since 1969 and were going to celebrate with a big ol’ barn burner! Come join us at Boogie’s in Renfrew, next Sunday (July 21st) for a block party to write home about. There will be a dunk tank, a wheel of fortune, an outdoor grill (with 1969 prices), lawn games, a D.J, Beer from all our favourite local breweries (including a special edition brew from our pals at Wildrose Brewery!) and much much much much much much more! Oh, and because were really nice and outstanding pillars of the community, all the proceeds from the games will go towards the Boys and Girls Club! Hows that for a SUNDAY FUNDAY? Bring the family! Bring the dogs! Bring your new boyfriend, your boss, your pet cactus, your Epipen, your parole officer(?) We don’t care! SEE YOU THERE! Visit the link in our bio to join the Facebook event if ya want!
