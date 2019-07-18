Calgary’s Boogie’s Burgers celebrates 50th anniversary with block party

Boogie’s Burgers is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the sale of $1.20 cheeseburgers at a weekend block party.

The party at the Renfrew Boogie’s Burgers location on Edmonton Trail N.E. will include a special edition beer from Wild Rose Brewery, performances by a DJ and activities like lawn games and a dunk tank.

READ MORE: Craft Beer Market on 10 Avenue S.W. closes for renovations, including rooftop patio

In addition, cheeseburgers will be sold for the price they were back in 1969 when Boogie’s Burgers started selling them.

“As born and bred Calgarians, it has been an absolute privilege for Noel and I to be a part of such an iconic spot,” co-owner Kipp Teghtmeyer said in a news release.

“We hope that we can continue to carry on the legacy that Fay and Sam started 50 years ago in 1969, and that Boogie’s will always be recognized as a proud member of the local community.”

READ MORE: The 12 most scenic restaurants in Alberta, according to OpenTable

The birthday block party bash will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.