The 12 most scenic restaurants in Alberta, according to OpenTable

Four eateries in Calgary and three in Edmonton are among those on a new list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in Canada.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada, released on Thursday, was compiled using information from more than 500,000 reviews for more than 3,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019.

READ MORE: Craft Beer Market on 10 Avenue S.W. closes for renovations, including rooftop patio

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation’s most stunning vistas,” Caroline Potter from OpenTable said in a news release.

In total, 12 restaurants in Alberta made the list, including five in Banff.

Ontario had 42 restaurants, British Columbia had 35. Quebec had six, Manitoba had five, and both Saskatchewan and Newfoundland had one named.

Alberta’s most scenic restaurants

The complete list may also be viewed at OpenTable.com.