Deadly Ontario collision leaves 10 injured or killed: OPP

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Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people have died and several others were seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Wellington County on Friday evening.

Police are expected to provide an update during a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road 12 and Fourth Line in Mapleton Township, northwest of Guelph.

Investigators say a van carrying nine people and a sport utility vehicle carrying one person collided at the intersection.

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All 10 people involved in the crash were either injured or killed.

In a video update posted overnight, Wellington County OPP Const. Matt Burton described the incident as a “serious collision resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.”

Burton said three patients were airlifted to trauma centres, while several others were taken to local hospitals.

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The OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team is now assisting with the investigation.

Police said they are not releasing further details as they work to notify victims’ next of kin.

The intersection remained closed Saturday as investigators continued to examine the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.

This is a developing story and will be updated following the OPP news conference.