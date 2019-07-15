Another incident at Calgary Stampede’s chuckwagon races Sunday

Another chuckwagon incident happened at the Calgary Stampede on the final night of races just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened in heat 8, resulting in a no time. The final heat was delayed several minutes while officials were sent to the field to assess the crew involved. Tarps could be seen from the infield.

On the chuckwagon broadcast the announcer said, “there was an issue in heat number eight, down the back stretch, and we’re not going to show it to you.”

It’s been a deadly year for horses at the Stampede. On Friday night, a horse was injured on a track often referred to as the “half mile of hell.”

What happened was not clear, however, the Stampede said a horse suffered a small cut in the third heat.

During the same heat, witnesses told Global News it appeared to them as though an outrider may have been injured. They said it appeared that a wagon collided with an outrider on the first turn and someone ended up in the dirt. People ran out to help the person and the wagon was secured and prevented from going further.

Thursday night, a horse crashed into the inner rail of a track, leaving it dead and injuring three other horses. The incident saw a chuckwagon driver be fined and disqualified from the 2019 GMC Rangeland Derby, the Calgary Stampede said.

Driver Chad Harden impeded the wagon of another driver, Danny Ringuette, causing his wagon to collide with a third wagon belonging to Evan Salmond, according to the Chuckwagons Safety Commission.

Salmond’s wagon then collided with the track’s inner rail.

Global News reached out to the Calgary Stampede for further details about Sunday night’s incident but have not heard back.