N.S. RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision involving 10-year-old

Nova Scotia’s RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a bicycle that happened on Thursday evening.

Police say that they received a report of a collision at 9:45 p.m. and arrived with Emergency Health Services (EHS) at Black Rock Road in Big Bras D’or, N.S.

Victoria County RCMP say that the 10-year-old girl from North Sydney, N.S. was struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle.

Police say the vehicle fled the incident. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP says that the vehicle involved in the collision was later located at a home in Victoria County.

A collision analyst has been called and the Mounties says that their investigation is ongoing.