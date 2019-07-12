Crime
July 12, 2019 1:33 pm

N.S. RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision involving 10-year-old

By Digital producer  Global News

Police say that they received a report of a collision at 9:45 p.m. and arrived with Emergency Health Services (EHS) at Black Rock Road in Big Bras D’or, N.S.

Global News files
A A

Nova Scotia’s RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a bicycle that happened on Thursday evening.

Police say that they received a report of a collision at 9:45 p.m. and arrived with Emergency Health Services (EHS) at Black Rock Road in Big Bras D’or, N.S.

READ MORE: Fatal Dartmouth hit-and-run case pushed back to July

Victoria County RCMP say that the 10-year-old girl from North Sydney, N.S. was struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle.

Police say the vehicle fled the incident. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Halifax police looking for driver in reported hit-and-run with pedestrian

The RCMP says that the vehicle involved in the collision was later located at a home in Victoria County.

A collision analyst has been called and the Mounties says that their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Big Bras D’or
Black Rock Road
Cape Breton
courts
Crime
Hit and Run
Justice
Law
NS RCMP
Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.