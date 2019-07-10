‘Breaking Bad’ fans upset about Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul ‘project’

After a couple weeks of teasing a top-secret project over social media, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have unveiled what they’ve been hiding up their sleeves for so long — much to the dismay of some Breaking Bad fans.

It’s their own liquor brand, Dos Hombres. The alcoholic beverage was revealed to the world on Wednesday afternoon, and the news left some fans not only shocked but disappointed, too.

Why, exactly, are Breaking Bad fans disappointed?

Well, it’s been nearly six years since the lead actors of the Vince Gilligan-directed TV show were last seen on screen together, and the show’s fans have been waiting patiently for more than half a decade to see more.

In the eyes of many diehard supporters, the duo’s sporadic Instagram posts, which last week hinted at a reunion of sorts, suggested that an announcement pertaining to the upcoming Breaking Bad prequel movie was imminent.

The script for the upcoming film was reportedly written by Gilligan, 52, while Paul, 39, is set to reprise his role of the much-beloved character Jesse Pinkman.

However, the news was not about the movie but, rather, the actors’ new liquor brand.

According to the Dos Hombres website, the beverage is a brand-new meczal that was carefully crafted by Cranston, 63, and Paul in the small village of Oaxaca in Mexico.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the two shared the story of their three-year journey to find the “perfect” beverage.

The post read: “Three years ago, we sat in a sushi bar in New York, talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond.”

“Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while, our thoughts turned to a new project,” the post continued. “We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be.”

The statement also revealed that Dos Hombres was Paul’s idea, adding: “The younger one [Paul] looked at his drink and said, ‘You know what we should do? We should do a really special mezcal… I mean real, artisanal mezcal made by hand in Mexico.'”

“After that dinner, we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads,” the post read. It further described Cranston and Paul’s lengthy “quest to find the perfect mezcal” and included the moment when they finally crafted the right one.

“It was perfect,” they wrote. “Holy s–t, it was perfect.”

However, frustrated users took to social media to express their opinions on Dos Hombres and the lack of news on the former AMC show.

While the Walter White-Jesse Pinkman duo seemed proud of themselves and excited to promote their latest project, some Breaking Bad lovers weren’t so kind with their words.

Here’s what some fans had to say:

“Wow they got me. F–king trolls. I thought we would get a film,” wrote one user on one of Paul’s Instagram posts.

“No way,” added another on Cranton’s carbon-copy post. “I was hoping for a trailer of the Breaking Bad movie. I’m so p—ed off.”

Finding out Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are NOT doing a Breaking Bad honestly just killed me a little inside. — Jameson Davis (@JamesonD1989) July 10, 2019

“So you guys have officially ruined all our hopes,” commented another Instagram user.

Aaron paul and Bryan Cranston Liquor 🤫 pic.twitter.com/0mA9ukV1CK — Ceasar Escalante (@CeasarCeasare) July 10, 2019

“You and @aaronpaul_8 could not have p—ed me off more,” tweeted another. “What a f–king cruel thing to do to your fans.”

“You knew we would all think you had a new program in the works,” they added. “Yet you didn’t care. Screw you and your Mezcal. I hope it fails.”

“Thank you so much, @BryanCranston and @aaronpaul_8 for leading all of your fans to believe that a Breaking Bad movie was being made just so you could launch a goddamn liquor line,” wrote an additional Twitter user.

“Certainly better than any twist Gilligan ever wrote huh…” they joked. “Hope it was worth it, f–kin’ a–hats.”

As of this writing, there is no release date scheduled for the upcoming and untitled Breaking Bad prequel. More details are expected in the coming months.

Dos Hombres distributors and additional information about the liquor can be found on the brand’s official website.

