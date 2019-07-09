Mick Jagger mocks Donald Trump during Rolling Stones live show

After Mick Jagger‘s recent successful recovery from heart valve replacement surgery, The Rolling Stones are still rolling through the final leg of their nearly two-year-long No Filter tour.

On Sunday, July 7, the four-piece stormed the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., performing a solid 20-song set in front of more than 60,000 fans.

The show came just days after Independence Day on July 4, when U.S. President Donald Trump gave his “Salute to America” speech in front of the nation.

Trump, 73, praised soldiers during the American Revolution in 1775, commending the military forces for taking “over the airports” — despite airplanes not being invented by the Wright Brothers until 1903.

“Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do,” Trump said in the speech.

At the live show on Sunday, Jagger responded to the U.S. president’s remarks, saying between songs that Independence Day was always a “touchy holiday for us Brits.”

“In fact, the president made a very good point in his speech the other night. He said: ‘If only the British had held onto the airports, the whole thing might have gone differently for us,'” Jagger said, as reported by Rolling Stone.

This isn’t the first time the Stones have hit back against Trump. They “requested that [he] cease all use immediately” of the band’s songs during his presidential campaign events in 2016, adding that he did not have permission to use them.

After receiving criticism for his recent speech, Trump defended himself over the weekend, blaming his teleprompter, according to USA Today.

“It just went out,” he told reporters on his way out of the White House, according to the news outlet. “It went kaput.”

“I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter. I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter,” he said, adding that “it was hard to look at it anyway.”

It wasn’t just Trump’s take on the American Revolution that raised eyebrows during the speech.

Trump also recognized the telephone — invented by the late Alexander Graham Bell, who was Canadian — as one of the United States’ greatest discoveries.

The Stones kicked off the Canada Day weekend in style on June 29 in small-town Ontario — Oro-Medonte — where they played a blazing performance in front of a crowd of more than 71,000. It was the band’s first Canadian show in more than four years.

As of this writing, the Stones are finishing their critically acclaimed No Filter tour.

Currently, they have no additional Canadian tour dates.

Additional details and tour information can be found on The Rolling Stones’ official website.

Remaining No Filter 2019 tour dates

July 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 — Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Aug. 1 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Aug. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

Aug. 18 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

Aug. 22 — Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose Bowl

Aug. 26 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

—With files from Jesse Ferreras

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis