Summer festivals and events for Edmontonians to experience in 2019

The first couple of weeks of summer sure haven’t felt like the season of shades and shorts in Edmonton but this year, as it does every year, Alberta’s capital is sure to transform into a lively hub of exciting events and live up to its Festival City moniker.

Whether it’s taking in a myriad of theatrical performances at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, being serenaded amid gorgeous surroundings at Symphony Under the Sky or braving some thrilling excitement on one of the many rides at K-Days, Edmonton’s summer festival season has something for everyone.

Here’s a list of some of the festivals and events being held in and around Edmonton this summer.

June 18 – July 14: Freewill Shakespeare Festival (Hawrelak Park)

Since 1989, this festival has been on a mission to produce the works of William Shakespeare. This season, the festival presents The Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Winter’s Tale. The festival also features puppet shows and theme nights.

July 5-14: Edmonton International Street Performers Festival (Dr. Wilbert Mcintyre Park)

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival returns to Dr. Wilbert Mcintyre Park for the second straight year while the festival itself is celebrating 35 years. Body contortionists, comedy troupes and balloon artists are among those featured on what seems like an endless list of names of talented street performers taking part in this year’s festival.

July 18- July 28: Taste of Edmonton (Capital Plaza)

Every year since 1984, Taste of Edmonton has showcased the best of the city’s culinary scene. The festival sees foodies flood to their favourite food trucks and the smiles on visitors’ faces reveal the event is usually an all-around fulfilling experience.

July 19- July 28 K-Days (Edmonton Exhibition Lands)

It’s the granddaddy of summer events in Edmonton each year, it’s not July in Alberta’s capital without rides, concerts and midway fun at K-Days! The festival’s annual parade kicks things off on July 19.

July 25: Christmas in July Dinner (Chateau Lacombe Hotel)

This fundraiser to help support families who are in need at Christmastime includes a turkey dinner with some Ukrainian flavour, a silent auction and a 50/50 sale.

July 26- July 27: Chaos Alberta Festival (Kinsmen Park)

It will be a who’s who of heavy music headliners in the heart of the city when the opening chords ring out at the Chaos Alberta Festival in Edmonton. It will likely be the last time fans will ever see the iconic thrash metal band Slayer, who have recently announced the final dates of their farewell tour. Other acts on the bill include shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Gwar, Disturbed and more.

July 26- July 28: Interstellar Rodeo (Hawrelak Park)

This musical get-together sees music lovers converge at Hawrelak Park. This year’s Insterstallar Rodeo lineup features notable acts like Sheila E., K’naan and The Rheostatics.

July 29- Aug. 4: 1932 By Bateman Open golf tournament (Edmonton Country Club)

The PGA Tour Canada, also known as the Mackenzie Tour, swings into Alberta’s capital for the 1932 By Bateman Open golf tournament, previously called the Syncrude Oil Country Championship. The tourney is a grand event for golf fans and also raises money for two charities: CASA Foundation and YOUCAN Youth Services.

If cowboy boots, line-dancing and country crooners are your thing, Camrose, Alta., is where you want to be at the beginning of August for the Big Valley Jamboree. This year, the country music festival features a list of headliners that includes Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn and Billy Ray Cyrus.

A beautiful park in Edmonton’s iconic river valley will once again provide an idyllic backdrop for some intimate musical performances at this year’s Edmonton Folk Music Festival. John Prine, Bruce Cockburn, Blue Rodeo, Ani DiFranco and Bahamas are among an impressive list of headliners this year.

Young Indigenous athletes from across the province will take part in a week of competitive sports, traditional games, special events, education and cultural connection at the 2019 Alberta Indigenous Games.

Feast on the Field sees diners sit down at a table on Commonwealth Field and get served a feast by some of the city’s most talented chefs. The event serves as a fundraiser for the CapitalCare Foundation.

Inspired by the legendary Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival became the first Canadian “Fringe” when it first started in 1982 and has been entertaining Edmontonians ever since. The 10-day festival saturates streets and theatres in Old Strathcona with a lively atmosphere as theatre-goers take in performances that range from hilarious to heartwrenching.

Aug. 18: Canadian Derby (Century Mile Racetrack)

The 90th running of the Canadian Derby sees the iconic Canadian horse-racing event move to the new Century Mile Racetrack south of Edmonton after being held for decades on the grounds of the Edmonton Exhibition Lands.

Blues riffs are set to bring down the house at Hawrelak Park’s Heritage Amphitheatre in August, as the 21st annual Edmonton Blues Festival gets underway.

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is treating its fans to more outdoor performances this year as part of its annual Symphony Under the Sky concert series. This year’s event sees the ESO perform works by Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvo?ák and also sees the orchestra delve into Holiday hits, Celtic music and more.

Artistic expression in all its forms abounds in Alberta Avenue in September as streets, alleys and parks serve as venues for the Kaleido Family Arts Festival.

This is always one of the most anticipated games on the CFL calendar every year, and the rivalry between the Edmonton Eskimos and Calgary Stampeders continues on Sept. 7 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Sept. 21 Mosquers Film Festival (Winspear Centre)

This festival was first started in 2007 to showcase talent and foster expression and to “combat misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.”