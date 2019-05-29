2019 Edmonton Folk Music Festival headliners: Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Blue Rodeo, John Prine

Get your tarps and folding chairs ready: the full list of performers, including the main stage evening headliners, for the 40th annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival has been released.

The four-day festival beings on Thursday, Aug. 8, when Digging Roots, Trampled by Turtles, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Hozier will take to the main stage.

The following night will feature Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile as headliners.

On Saturday afternoon, Dervish will take to the main stage, and then that evening’s lineup will consist of Hurray for the Riff Raff, Bahamas, Bruce Cockburn and Blue Rodeo.

Dobet Gnahoré will perform on Sunday afternoon, and then closing the festival in Gallagher Park that evening night will be The War and Treaty, The Waifs and John Prine.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m. at the EFMF office (10115 97A Ave.) in central Edmonton, but people are asked not to start lining up until 7:30 a.m.

“We tried opening day sales out of our office last year and it went really smoothly, so we’re repeating that process,” Folk fest producer Terry Wickham said.

Tickets will go also on sale online via Front Gate Tickets at 10 a.m. This is a departure from previous years, when tickets were sold via Ticketmaster.

Personal passes (which are non-transferable) are being sold for $189, and a four-day transferable pass is $249. New this year is a $149 “young adult” personal pass, for people ages 18 to 24.

Tickets are $75 for Thursday or Friday evening, and $95 for all day on Saturday or Sunday. Weekend passes, both transferable and non-transferable, are also available.

There are discounted tickets for youths ages 12 to 17, as well as seniors aged 65 to 79. Children under the age of 11 and seniors over 80 get to attend for free.

Here’s the full list of performers and where they are from:

Amanda Shires (USA)

Amos Garrett and the Festival House Band feat. Andrea House & Mitch Watkins (CAN/AB/USA)

Andy White (Ireland/ Australia)

Ani DiFranco (USA)

Bahamas (Canada/ ON)

Blanco White (England)

Blue Rodeo (Canada/ ON)

Brandi Carlile (USA)

The Brothers Brothers (USA)

Bruce Cockburn (Canada/ON)

Caamp (USA)

The California Honeydrops (USA)

Colter Wall (Canada/ SK)

Con Brio (USA)

Courtney Marie Andrews (USA)

Dan Mangan (Canada/ BC)

Darlingside (USA)

The Dead Tongues (USA)

Dervish (Ireland)

Digging Roots (Canada/ ON)

Dobet Gnahoré (Côte d’Ivoire)

Don Bryant feat. the Bo-Keys (USA)

Donovan Woods (Canada/ ON)

Doctor Nativo (Guatemala) Genticorum (Canada/ QB)

The Hamiltones (USA)

The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer feat. Dawn Pemberton (Canada/ BC)

Henry Jamison (USA)

Hozier (Ireland)

Hurray for the Riff Raff (USA)

Irish Mythen (Canada/ PEI)

Jason Isbell (USA)

Jay Gilday (Canada/ AB)

Joe Nolan (Canada/ AB)

John Prine (USA)

John Smith (England)

J.S Ondara (Kenya/ USA)

Julia Jacklin (Australia)

Kate Rusby (England)

Kevin Welch and Dustin Welch (USA)

Mary Gauthier (USA)

Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania)

Nuela Charles (Canada/ AB)

Ocie Elliot (Canada/ BC)

Pharis and Jason Romero (Canada/ BC)

Robert Francis (USA)

Rose Cousins (Canada/ NS)

Ruen Brothers (England)

Scenic Route to Alaska (Canada/ AB)

School of Song (Canada/ AB)

David Jay, Dennis Bouwman, Jessica Heine,

Kay & Martinez

The Small Glories (Canada/ MB)

Socks in the Frying Pan (Ireland)

SON (Ireland)

St. Paul and The Broken Bones (USA)

Tal National (Niger)

Talisk (Scotland)

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius (USA)

Toko Telo (Madagascar)

Trampled by Turtles (USA)

Twin Flames (Canada/ ON)

The Waifs (Australia)

The War and Treaty (USA)

Wild Rivers (Canada/ ON)