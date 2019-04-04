Edmonton Festivals

April 4, 2019 9:03 pm
Updated: April 4, 2019 9:05 pm

Hozier, Blue Rodeo among performers at 2019 Edmonton Folk Music Festival

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Global News
The Edmonton Folk Music Festival has unveiled some of the musicians who will perform at this summer’s popular festival.

Hozier, Blue Rodeo, Ani DiFranco, Amanda Shires, The Harpoonist and The Axe Murderer, and Hurray for the Riff Raff are among this year’s performers. The festival made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday.

Hozier will perform on the first night of the festival — on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Amanda Shires will perform on the Friday of the festival.

Blue Rodeo, Ani DiFranco and Hurray for the Riff Raff will play on the Saturday of the event.

This year’s folk fest will run from Aug. 8-11 at Gallagher Park.

The full festival lineup will be released on May 29. Tickets go on sale on June 1.

