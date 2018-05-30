Entertainment
May 30, 2018 2:36 pm
Updated: May 30, 2018 2:38 pm

2018 Edmonton Folk Fest headliners: The Decemberists, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Shakey Graves and more

The 2018 Edmonton Folk Music Festival line up was released Wednesday morning and it featured two artists who were forced to cancel their performance last year due to extreme weather.

Shakey Graves and The Decemberists were set to perform on the opening Thursday night, but high winds forced the festival at Gallagher Park to shut down early.

Both artists were invited back this year and will headline the four-day festival, along with Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead and The Milk Carton Kids.

The festival runs Aug. 9-12. Below are the main stage artists and the time they are set to perform.

Thursday

  • Tinariwen (6:00 p.m.)
  • Tash Sultana (7:10 p.m.)
  • Buffy Sainte-Marie (8:30 p.m.)
  • The Decemberists (9:50 p.m.)

Friday

  • Neko Case (9:05 p.m.)
  • Lord Huron (10:35 p.m.)

Saturday

  • Las Cafeteras (2:00 p.m.)
  • Anderson East (7:00 p.m.)
  • Regina Spektor (8:10 p.m.)
  • Ry Cooder (9:35 p.m.)
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead (10:55 p.m.)

Sunday

  • Sona Jobarteh (2:00 p.m.)
  • Shakey Graves (7:00 p.m.)
  • Nick Mulvey (8:15 p.m.)
  • The Milk Carton Kids (9:40 p.m.)

“With a total of 65 artists coming to Gallagher Park from August 9th to 12th, returning Folk Fest favourites include Shakey Graves, The Milk Carton Kids, Alex Cuba and Buffy Sainte- Marie, as well as new faces Molly Tuttle, City of the Sun, Tash Sultana and Mt. Joy,” a news release said.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 2 at the EFMF office (10115 97A Ave.) for those willing to stand in line, but they are asked not to start lining up until 7:30 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.

Daily tickets are $65 for Friday, $75 for Saturday and Sunday. Weekend passes, both transferable and non-transferable, are also available. Tickets prices will go up in July.

On the mornings of the festival, a lottery system will be in place at the gate for people with strong seating preferences. Details on how it will work can be found on the folk fest website.

Children under the age of 11 and seniors over 80 get to attend for free.

Below is a full list of the performers:

  • Alex Cuba
  • Alice Phoebe Lou
  • Amos Garrett & the House Band
  • Anderson East
  • Breabach
  • The Bros. Landreth
  • Buffy Sainte-Marie
  • Chastity Brown
  • City of the Sun
  • DakhaBrakha
  • David Lindley
  • The Decemberists
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Don Bryant feat. the Bo-Keys
  • Ferron and Her All Star Band
  • Glenn Skuthorpe
  • Gregory Alan Isakov
  • Gunning & Cormier
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff
  • James Keelaghan
  • Jayme Stone’s Folklife
  • Jenn Grant
  • Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Bill Kirchen
  • John Craigie
  • John Reischman & the Jaybirds
  • Jon and Roy
  • Jon Brooks
  • Kaia Kater
  • Las Cafeteras
  • Les Poules à Colin
  • Lord Huron
  • Máirtín O’Connor Trio with Iarla Ó Lionáird Maria Dunn
  • Martin Simpson
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead The Milk Carton Kids
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Molsky’s Mountain Drifters Mt. Joy
  • Neko Case
  • Nick Mulvey
  • Nick Waterhouse
  • Ray Bonneville
  • Regina Spektor
  • Rev. Sekou
  • Robert Francis
  • Rura
  • Russell deCarle
  • Ry Cooder
  • School of Song (Dana Wylie, Rebecca Lappa, St. Arnaud, Travis Matthews)
  • Scott Cook and the Second Chances
  • Shakey Graves
  • Shakura S’Aida
  • Sharon Shannon
  • Sidi Touré
  • Son Little
  • Sona Jobarteh
  • The StepCrew
  • Steve Poltz
  • Tash Sultana
  • This is The Kit
  • Tinariwen
  • Trio Da Kali
  • Twin Bandit
  • The Wailin’ Jennys
  • The War and Treaty

Global News