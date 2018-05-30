2018 Edmonton Folk Fest headliners: The Decemberists, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Shakey Graves and more

The 2018 Edmonton Folk Music Festival line up was released Wednesday morning and it featured two artists who were forced to cancel their performance last year due to extreme weather.

Shakey Graves and The Decemberists were set to perform on the opening Thursday night, but high winds forced the festival at Gallagher Park to shut down early.

Both artists were invited back this year and will headline the four-day festival, along with Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead and The Milk Carton Kids.

The festival runs Aug. 9-12. Below are the main stage artists and the time they are set to perform.

Thursday

Tinariwen (6:00 p.m.)

Tash Sultana (7:10 p.m.)

Buffy Sainte-Marie (8:30 p.m.)

The Decemberists (9:50 p.m.)

Friday

Neko Case (9:05 p.m.)

Lord Huron (10:35 p.m.)

Saturday

Las Cafeteras (2:00 p.m.)

Anderson East (7:00 p.m.)

Regina Spektor (8:10 p.m.)

Ry Cooder (9:35 p.m.)

Michael Franti & Spearhead (10:55 p.m.)

Sunday

Sona Jobarteh (2:00 p.m.)

Shakey Graves (7:00 p.m.)

Nick Mulvey (8:15 p.m.)

The Milk Carton Kids (9:40 p.m.)

“With a total of 65 artists coming to Gallagher Park from August 9th to 12th, returning Folk Fest favourites include Shakey Graves, The Milk Carton Kids, Alex Cuba and Buffy Sainte- Marie, as well as new faces Molly Tuttle, City of the Sun, Tash Sultana and Mt. Joy,” a news release said.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 2 at the EFMF office (10115 97A Ave.) for those willing to stand in line, but they are asked not to start lining up until 7:30 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.

Daily tickets are $65 for Friday, $75 for Saturday and Sunday. Weekend passes, both transferable and non-transferable, are also available. Tickets prices will go up in July.

On the mornings of the festival, a lottery system will be in place at the gate for people with strong seating preferences. Details on how it will work can be found on the folk fest website.

Children under the age of 11 and seniors over 80 get to attend for free.

Below is a full list of the performers: