Country music legend Pam Tillis and Alberta performers added to Big Valley Jamboree’s 2019 lineup

The names of more country music crooners set to perform at the 2019 edition of Big Valley Jamboree were announced on Tuesday as the country music festival lineup for its next big summer event is now set.

The latest musicians who have signed on to perform at this summer’s BVJ include American country music legend Pam Tillis, who has sold over seven million albums in her career.

“Pam has earned her spot among country music royalty,” the BVJ said in a news release. “Her main stage performance adds even more depth to one of BVJ’s best lineups yet.”

Other musicians announced on Tuesday as performers at the Camrose, Alta., music festival include Alberta’s own High Valley — a country duo from La Crete, Alta. — and Mackenzie Porter, who hails from a family farm near Medicine Hat, Alta.

In the last seven years, High Valley has had two of their albums nominated for Juno Awards and Porter’s self-titled album was nominated for a Juno Award in 2015.

“An ex-pat living in Nashville, Porter’s presence on the BVJ mainstage will be a welcome homecoming for this dyed-in-the-wool Albertan whose country music star continues to rise,” the BJV said.

“BVJers will also get to see the high-energy performance of Alberta’s own High Valley, a duo who didn’t really know how country music was supposed to sound when they began crafting their music.”

The 2019 edition of BVJ already includes an impressive lineup of previously announced performers, including Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel, Old Dominion and Billy Ray Cyrus.

This year’s BVJ gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 1 with a kickoff party in the Coors Banquet Saloon.

Festival organizers have said this year’s festival will feature a redesigned main stage. General admission ticket holders will be able to purchase pit tickets that put them right up against the front stage.

Tickets for this year’s festival, which runs from Aug. 1 – 4, went on sale in November.

Big Valley Jamboree is now in its 27th year.

–With files from Global News’ Caley Ramsay