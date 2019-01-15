Canada
January 15, 2019 9:00 am

Country music legend Toby Keith added to 2019 Big Valley Jamboree lineup

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Toby Keith raises a red cup after performing "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
A A

Country music superstar Toby Keith is making a trip to Alberta this summer, as part of the 2019 Big Valley Jamboree.

Keith is set to hit the country music festival’s main stage for the event’s Friday night this year. The festival goes down in Camrose, Alta., over the August long weekend.

Story continues below

Keith joins follow headliners Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel, Old Dominion and Billy Ray Cyrus — all of whom were named to the lineup in November.

READ MORE: Country superstars Brooks & Dunn reuniting for BVJ 2019

This year’s BVJ gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the kickoff party in the Coors Banquet Saloon. The night opens with The Prairie States making their BVJ debut, followed by Charlie Major and headliner Brothers Osborne later in the night.

Festival organizers are touting a redesigned main stage for this year’s festival. General admission ticket holders will be able to purchase pit tickets that will put fans right up against the front stage.

A main stage redesign for BVJ 2019 includes a general admission standing pit right near the stage.

Supplied: Big Valley Jamboree

Tickets for this year’s festival, which runs Aug. 1 – 4, went on sale in November. Early bird rates are offered until Jan. 31.

Big Valley Jamboree is now in its 27th year.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of Big Valley Jamboree

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 BVJ
Alberta summer festivals
Big Valley
Big Valley Jamboree
Big Valley Jamboree lineup
Big Valley tickets
BVJ 2019
BVJ headliners
BVJ lineup
BVJ tickets
Country music festivals
Toby Keith
Toby Keith BVJ

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.