Country music legend Toby Keith added to 2019 Big Valley Jamboree lineup

Country music superstar Toby Keith is making a trip to Alberta this summer, as part of the 2019 Big Valley Jamboree.

Keith is set to hit the country music festival’s main stage for the event’s Friday night this year. The festival goes down in Camrose, Alta., over the August long weekend.

Keith joins follow headliners Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel, Old Dominion and Billy Ray Cyrus — all of whom were named to the lineup in November.

This year’s BVJ gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the kickoff party in the Coors Banquet Saloon. The night opens with The Prairie States making their BVJ debut, followed by Charlie Major and headliner Brothers Osborne later in the night.

Festival organizers are touting a redesigned main stage for this year’s festival. General admission ticket holders will be able to purchase pit tickets that will put fans right up against the front stage.

Tickets for this year’s festival, which runs Aug. 1 – 4, went on sale in November. Early bird rates are offered until Jan. 31.

Big Valley Jamboree is now in its 27th year.

