Edmonton’s Interstellar Rodeo music festival announces 2019 lineup

One of Edmonton’s most popular summer music festivals is ready to rock Hawrelak Park again this summer.

The lineup for this year’s Interstellar Rodeo, which runs from July 26-28, was unveiled on Wednesday, and features a wide range of artists. Festival producers secured some big names, including Friday night’s headliner Sharon Van Etten and a return to the amphitheatre stage for Aloe Blacc.

On Saturday, there will be an afternoon headline performance by world music phenom K’naan, along with a first-time performance in Edmonton by up-and-comers Perfume Genius. The Saturday night headliner is Sheila E, who is famous for her work with Prince.

Sunday will also attract some eclectic acts, when multi-Grammy award-winning country icons Asleep at the Wheel hit the stage. Finishing the festival off will be Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, who last played Alberta’s capital when they headlined the 2016 Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

“It’s going to be a banner year,” said festival producer Shauna de Cartier.

“I’m always looking for ways to bring the most diverse musical experience to people, but still always deliver on a good time,” de Cartier said Interstellar Rodeo boasts a culinary and wine program, with gourmet food vendors on site.

“I want to be able to have a great seat, listening to awesome music and have somebody bring me a glass of wine that has been specifically paired to the artist to enhance my listening enjoyment of that artist,” de Cartier said with a smile.

“That’s what we work towards achieving at Interstellar Rodeo. And we have, and people love it.”

Minor changes to ticket pricing for the transferable weekend passes and seniors’ passes were made this year. Otherwise, children 12 years and under and music lovers 80 years and over get in for free.

Weekend passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 29.