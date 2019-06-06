Taste of Edmonton music acts include Tokyo Police Club, Classified, Tyler Shaw

Enjoying tasty treats outdoors while listening to live music is a quintessential Edmonton summer festival experience, and now the performers for one of the city’s most delicious events have been released.

Included in the all-Canadian lineup for the 35th annual Taste of Edmonton is Steven Page (formerly of the Barenaked Ladies), along with indie rock band Tokyo Police Club and rapper Classified.

All of the concerts are free to attend. Below is a full list of artists.

Thursday, July 18: Steven Page, Martin Kerr, Jayden Paz

Friday, July 19: Tebey, Jason Benoit, Julia Vos

Saturday, July 20: Reuben and the Dark, Altameda, Sister Ray

Sunday, July 21: Jenn Grant, Ellen Doty, Post Script

Monday, July 22: Five Alarm Funk, Mercy Funk, David Jay (The Spaniard)

Tuesday, July 23: Hawksley Workman, VISSIA, Marlaena Moore

Wednesday, July 24: Tokyo Police Club, The Ashley Hundred, Bad Buddy

Thursday, July 25: Tyler Shaw, Krowns, Milq

Friday, July 26: Classified, Sinzere, K-Riz

Saturday, July 27: The Northern Pikes, Rosina Cove, Andrew Scott Trio

Taste of Edmonton said the schedule and lineup are subject to change. The event runs from July 18 to 28 at Capital Plaza, at 108 Street and 99 Avenue.

Due to construction in downtown Edmonton, many of the summer festivals that usually call Churchill Square home have packed up and moved to Capital Plaza, just north of the Alberta legislature.

Tickets for the food festival are now available, and for the first time ever, festivalgoers will be able to buy and redeem them via a mobile app.

