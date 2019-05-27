Taste of Edmonton selling food ticket via mobile app for the first time

Taste of Edmonton is returning to the Alberta legislature’s Capital Plaza and for the first time, you won’t need to buy pages of tickets in order to get your food fix.

Mobile tickets are available through the Crowdblink Patron app, available for both Apple and Android phones.

“We listened to our attendees and most have noted that the lines were too long,” Events Edmonton’s general manager Paul Lucas said in a statement.

“To mitigate this, we are transitioning into mobile tickets and working with Crowdblink for attendees to purchase tickets through the app.”

Events Edmonton said each booth will be equipped with scanners for people to redeem their digital tickets at.

Physical tickets will still be available, and those who buy tickets before July 17 will get $10 off every 40 tickets purchased.

Attendees can skip the lineups during the festival by pre-purchasing their tickets online, as well as through the app, at select CO-OP Gas Stations, pop-up locations (to be announced), and the Events Edmonton office.

The festival runs from July 18 to 29 at the legislature grounds (near 99 Avenue and 108 Street), featuring more than 50 food vendors and live music from Canadian artists.

To open up the festival to dietary restrictions, this year’s offerings include vegan and celiac options.

The full list of vendors for the 2019 festival is expected to be released sometime in June, Events Edmonton said.

For more information, visit the Taste of Edmonton’s website.

