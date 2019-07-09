Regina police investigate Tuesday morning death on Garnet Street

The Regina Police Service have begun a death investigation following an incident that happened on Garnet Street on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to a house in the 1300 block shortly before 1 a.m. about a man needing assistance.

EMS confirmed the man was dead upon arrival, police say.

Police say officers cleared the house and no one else was inside.

The man’s identity has been confirmed, but police say his name is not being released at this time.

Coroner, Forensic Identification and Major Crimes are all working the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-7777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

