Regina police investigate deaths of 2 men in east end of city

The Regina Police Service continues to investigate after finding the bodies of two men in the east end of the city.

Police say the discovery took place in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

EMS was called to the scene shortly after and pronounced their death, according to police.

Their identities are not being released at this time as police say they are in the process of notifying their families.

Police say they began an investigation alongside the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.