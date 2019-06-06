Crime
June 6, 2019 11:56 am

Regina police investigate deaths of 2 men in east end of city

By Online Producer  Global News

Two men were found dead in Regina's east end on the morning of June 4, 2019. Regina police continue to investigate.

Sean Lerat-Stetner / Global News
A A

The Regina Police Service continues to investigate after finding the bodies of two men in the east end of the city.

Police say the discovery took place in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Regina police searching for suspect after McDonald Street hit and run

EMS was called to the scene shortly after and pronounced their death, according to police.

Their identities are not being released at this time as police say they are in the process of notifying their families.

READ MORE: F.W. Johnson Collegiate placed in secure-the-building mode after report of nearby shooting

Police say they began an investigation alongside the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
Death
Death Investigation
east Regina
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
RPS
Saskatchewan Coroner's Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.