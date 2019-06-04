Crime
June 4, 2019 6:13 pm

F.W. Johnson Collegiate placed in secure-the-building mode after report of nearby shooting

By Online Producer  Global News

F.W. Johnson Collegiate has been in secure-the-building mode following reports of a nearby shooting.

Derek Putz / Global News
F.W. Johnson Collegiate is currently in “secure-the-building” mode while multiple surrounding schools are doing a controlled dismissal as Regina police investigate a reported shooting.

Regina police say they were called to the area of East Dewdney Avenue and Cavendish Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, three men in a vehicle notified law enforcement they were being followed by another vehicle.

Officers say the driver of the second vehicle, the only occupant, allegedly fired a gun, with the bullet hitting the first vehicle.

The three men in the first vehicle fled to the neighbouring high school, which led to F.W. Johnson Collegiate being placed in secure-the-building mode, police say.

According to police, nobody was injured during the shooting.

Police say they are searching for a vehicle described as a mid-2000s Dodge Neon or similar compact vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle is described as in his early 20s with a full tattoo sleeve on his left arm and a black bandana on his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

