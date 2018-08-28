One person in custody after SWAT team called to Regent Park area

Regina Police Service has one man in custody after the SWAT team was called out Tuesday morning.
Officers remain on the scene in the 400 block of Connaught Street, however emergency service personnel have left the area.
Traffic and pedestrian movement is returning to normal and residents have been notified.
This call was in relation to a larger investigation and more details will be provided when they are available. Other people at the same residence have also been taken into custody but at this time police are trying to determine their involvement, if any, in the incident.
Police anticipate there will be criminal charges from this investigation.
No one was injured during the arrest.
